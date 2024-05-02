‘Up’ house listed on Airbnb near Abiquiu

The iconic Disney house is one of many pop culture experiences available on Airbnb.

ABIQUIU, N.M. — A new collection of “Icons” listings on Airbnb includes a house and experience in Abiquiu modeled after the Disney-Pixar movie, “Up.”

A couple of weeks ago, pictures of the house lit up social media. People speculated on if Disney was making a live-action version of “Up” – but it’s actually something different.

Airbnb officials confirmed that the “Up” house is part of its “Icons” series of experiences. Officials say it features “extraordinary experiences hosted by the world’s greatest pop culture icons.”

According to the company, the “Up” house is a detailed recreation of the home in the movie. Guests can enjoy wilderness excursions during the day, stargaze at night, create their own Adventure Book and “watch the house defy gravity,” like in the movie.

The “Up” house in Abiquiu was the first of 11 revealed Wednesday. Among the others are a night in the Ferrari Museum and a stay in Prince’s Purple Rain house in Minneapolis, Minn. They say the Prince listing has never been open to the public until now.