Update on local family with cautionary story about water safety

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Last year, we told you about a local family who almost lost their child in a near-drowning and now he’s making big steps in his recovery.

Zion was three years old when he fell into the family pool and nearly drowned. That happened in July 2020. He then spent months in the hospital.

Now, almost four years later, he knows how to eat and walk on his own again and is continuing to beat the odds.

“He is literally a miracle, and I mean most kids that have this type of accident do not get this far,” said Maria Chavez, Zion’s mother.

A year ago, Zion was struggling to get up on his own. Now, he is walking on his own.

“He was supposed to be in a vegetative state not even lifting his head now he’s walking. We’re still waiting on the speech, he is still nonverbal,” Chavez said.

Zion now has a trip next month to Mexico for treatment. This is something that has been a long time coming.

“It’s called NeuroCytonix. It’s a 28-day treatment, the first treatment available for cerebral palsy and it was approved by the FDA in Mexico,” Chavez said.

While Zion’s case is a miracle, it’s not always the case. Accidental drownings are far too common, especially this time of year. That, then, is why they want to share their story to raise awareness for water safety.

“I think it’s important that people know how easily it can happen. It only takes 30 seconds,” Chavez said. “Whether or not your kid could swim, make sure you have barriers around your pool, swimming lessons and just make sure you take the precautions to not let it happen.”

You can keep up with Zion’s story on social media and through the family’s GoFundMe here.

