Upside-down US flag flown at Jackson Wink Academy

A local MMA gym wants to send a message with an upside-down flag, but some veterans are also sending a message of their own.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thousands of U.S. soldiers, sailors and pilots sacrificed their lives in the D-Day invasion 80 years ago today. Their heroic actions are now seen as the beginning of the end of World War II.

That’s why a local veteran says seeing an upside-down U.S. flag on a day like today is hurtful. An American flag is flying upside down outside Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque.

Mike Winkeljohn, the owner of Jackson Wink, says it portrays the frustration he and others feel about crime rates, drugs coming over the border, and human trafficking.

But retired veteran Ron Portillo says it’s disrespectful. After serving nearly 30 years in the Marines and the Army, Portillo retired in 2013.

“I still have nightmares, my wife still has to wake me up. I still take 13 pills to be normal, I still fight with the ghosts and I did it because it was my job,” Portillo said. “When you see a flag like that at the gym it’s a slap in the face to us. They made it 100 percent political. Period.”

Winkeljohn did not want to talk on camera. He sent a statement saying he doesn’t intend to offend veterans – but leadership is failing us. Winkeljohn says many veterans have reached out in support.

“Historically, the flag has been flown upside down to indicate distress such as during the civil rights movement and 9/11,” Winkeljohn wrote in the statement.

Portillo says he knows distress.

“I had a traumatic brain injury, back problems, I lost my hearing, and my right eye vision,” Portillo said.

Portillo hopes Winkeljohn will fly the flag normally, or not fly it at all.

Winkeljohn’s statement did not indicate what he intends to do with the flag from here on out.