Uptown tenants told to vacate plaza ahead of construction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One business community in Uptown Albuquerque is experiencing some growing pains. Tenants in the Park Square Plaza were taken by surprise when their landlord told them they had to get up and leave.

This comes as a real estate group is starting construction on a new food hall in the plaza.

“It started with me just arriving to work like I normally do, and my cohort was standing out in the hallway, sort of like the lobby. And there was a lot of confusion happening, and they told me ‘We’re getting forced out,’” said Chandelle Chavez.

Chandelle Chavez rents a space out of Sola Salons, a hair, nail and massage salon in Uptown. She says things came to a crashing halt earlier this month when management told her they needed to vacate.

“They verbally told me that I had to immediately vacate my property, that a demolition crew was hired and if I didn’t move out, I was going to lose everything,” said Chavez.

KOB 4 asked Sola Salons about the abrupt notice they sent to tenants.

An attorney with the salon says, “Sola fiercely opposed the expiration of it’s lease both in communications with its landlord as well as in the lawsuit filed by its landlord in court.”

According to court records, Sola Salon filed an emergency application for temporary restraining order against Heritage Real Estate Company. The judge sided with Heritage and Sola was ordered to vacate.

Chavez says she was unaware of the legal battle between Sola and Heritage.

“I personally didn’t, but our community has been coming together, and some people did hear some whispers and some rumors. But however, me personally I was one of the ones that did not,” Chavez said.

The attorney says, “Sola fought for the extension of its lease largely because of the impact on our clients. We empathize with those individuals and businesses who have had to suddenly relocate.”

“Again, I am devastated. It’s heartbreaking that small businesses like ours, including my own is being affected by pushing us out to create a bigger profit,” said Chavez.

As for what’s next for the Park Square Plaza, Heritage Real Estate group is working to bring New Mexicans “Park Square Market” come 2025. It’ll be a sister property to the Sawmill Market filled with a food hall, retail spaces, and a med spa.