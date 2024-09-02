US Air Force: 7,000 gallons of water with PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ released at Cannon AFB

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — The U.S. Department of the Air Force is investigating the reported release of around 7,000 gallons of water containing PFAS.

PFAS are perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as forever chemicals. Exposure to them has been linked to deadly cancers, impacts to internal organs, and immune and developmental damage to infants and children.

However, officials discovered the release of around 7,000 gallons of PFAS into a lined retention pond in the fire training area. The release reportedly happened between July 9 and July 15 at Cannon Air Force Base.

Base leadership first learned about the improper deposit in early August. According to the Air Force, the base recovered the liquid in the pond and removed sediments from it, then stored it for later disposal.

A third-party inspection Aug. 23 found several areas with tears compromising the liner. The next day, the Air Force then informed New Mexico environmental officials about the “inadvertent release.”

“We understand the concerns of our community, our Airmen, and their families,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Johnston, 27th Special Operations Wing and Cannon AFB commander. “Please know that we are working expeditiously to address the affected area. We are committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure such incidents do not happen again in the future.”

The base’s drinking water wells are reportedly upstream of the deposit area. The release shouldn’t affect that. The U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center also doesn’t anticipate this release will impact any off-base wells.

Officials say they also removed water containing PFAS from emergency vehicles. It happened when the Air Force made an effort to eliminate PFAS-containing foam from its inventory.

Johnston reportedly ordered moving all on-base waste chemicals containing PFAS to a centralized, secured area. The Air Force will have an update on this during the next quarterly public meeting, Nov. 12.