USPS warns customer of new ‘brushing’ scam

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The U.S. Postal Service is warning of a number of scams in an effort to not only protect customers but also postal workers.

“The Postal Service text messages never include links. Don’t click on any links. Treat your personal information like cash. Think before you send it,” said Kelly McNulty, a U.S. Postal inspector and spokesperson.

“Project Safe Delivery” is a 2023 program launched to combat mail theft and violent crime against postal workers.

Since the start of the initiative, 2,800 arrests have been made for crimes against the U.S. Postal Service, including mail theft and violence against carriers. More than 1,200 of those were in 2024.

The Postal Service says along with increasing the focus on preventing those crimes, alerting the public about scams and keeping customers from becoming victims is a priority. Especially when it comes to new scams, many folks don’t know about like brushing scams.

“These scams occur when a customer receives unsolicited packages containing low cost items like household goods. These packages are often sent by online retailers or third parties who use compromised personal information to create fake transactions. The goal is to inflate product reviews and sales rankings. If customers receive brushing packages, it’s important to report them to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and make a plan to review and protect your personal data,” said McNulty.

McNulty says if you get an unsolicited item, you may keep it, you may throw it away, or you could return it to the sender.

Another major issue USPS has seen an increase in is counterfeit stamps. McNulty says make sure you’re only getting stamps from a USPS post office or licensed vendor. If you see large discounts on stamps, like 40-50% off, it’s probably too good to be true.