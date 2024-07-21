Valles Caldera National Preserve seeks input on resuming fees to fund ongoing improvements

JEMEZ SPRINGS, N.M. – The Valles Caldera National Preserve is seeking the public’s thoughts on possibly resuming the collection of park entrance fees.

The park is proposing the resumption of fees beginning January 1. The proposed entrance fee would cover seven consecutive days of entrance to the park. It would be $25 for a vehicle pass, $15 person or $20 for a motorcycle. There is also the $45 annual passion option, specific to Valles Caldera with the option to sell or issue the annual and lifetime passes.

The park plans to eliminate separate fees for fishing once they resume entrance fees.

“This is a critical step in the development of new visitor-centered infrastructure and experiences in the park,” said Superintendent Jorge Silva-Bañuelos. “With key long-range planning efforts concluding in 2025, the addition of recreation use fees will allow us to begin implementing these plans more quickly to further enhance visitor access and recreational opportunities in the park.”

The park initially suspended entrance fees in 2017 since they didn’t have any basic infrastructure or other visitor services, besides the entrance station. Since then, they have improved the roads and expanded access for vehicles and pedestrians. They also offer more than 100 in-park programs, including winter skiing and snowshoeing programs. They also offer fly-fishing clinics, ranger-guided hikes, night sky events and seasonal special events.

Over the next year, they plan to start building new parking areas, public EV charging stations, new interpretive trails and signage and “a major new exhibit” in the park ranger station.

They say resuming fees will help them continue developing the park.

The public comment period on the fees runs through August 17, 2024. To provide comment, click here.