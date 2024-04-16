Vehicle theft suspect arrested for fatal stabbing at I-25 rest area

COLFAX COUNTY, N.M. — A suspect was arrested for killing an elderly man at an I-25 rest area in Colfax County and leading police on a pursuit in his vehicle.

New Mexico State Police arrested 21-year-old Dorien Ray for the alleged murder of 79-year-old David Adams. The alleged murder happened early Sunday morning at the Thaxton Rest Area at mile marker 434 on I-25.

At around 7:17 a.m. Sunday, Colfax County deputies were called to the rest area. When they arrived, they found Adams dead with a stab wound to his upper torso area.

Adams’ wife was there and told NMSP she couldn’t find their car when she left the bathroom. Then, she found her husband lying on the ground and yelled for help. She then ran to a trucker to call 911 as her phone was in a purse inside the car.

Raton police issued a Be on the Lookout (BOLO) advisory for that car. An NMSP officer saw the stolen car driving north on I-25 at mile marker 352. The officer turned around on I-25 and eventually tried stopping the vehicle.

The driver didn’t comply, however. Instead, he turned at exit 347 and entered Las Vegas, N.M. The driver took the vehicle through the Love’s Travel Center parking lot. Then, he headed north on Grand Avenue before going south on I-25.

Another NMSP officer joined as a pursuit began. It went for around 27 miles before one of them pulled a PIT maneuver.

Officers detained the driver. They identified him as Dorien Ray.

While in custody, they found he had two debit cards and some cash. Investigators determined that belonged to the couple.

At the rest area, investigators say they found a Toyota SUV stolen from Aurora, Colo. They received a report from Aurora police, describing the suspect as having an afro, black sweatshirt and black sweatpants. It also stated the suspect took the vehicle by force with a knife around six inches long.

Police found an afro-style wig in one bag and another wig in another bag in the trash at the rest area. They also noticed blood on Ray’s jacket.

Police arrested Ray on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, reckless driving, driving without a license, criminal property damage, aggravated fleeing police and aggravated assault upon an officer with a deadly weapon. He also faces vehicle theft charges.