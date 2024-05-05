Vendors, customers enjoy opening day of Rail Yards Market

For 11 years, the Rail Yards Market has been bringing New Mexicans everything from local honey and chile ristras to homemade crafts.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For 11 years, the Rail Yards Market has been bringing New Mexicans everything from local honey and chile ristras to homemade crafts.

“The best thing for me is seeing all the other vendors come out here too, all of the hard work that other people put in. It is nice to just appreciate what they all do for us,” said Mago with Mago’s Farm.

Mago’s Farm has been at the market since the beginning, and nothing beats opening day when they can show off their hard work for the season.

“We have some chile, beans and later in the season we will actually be roasting green chile too, and having some watermelon. So we encourage everybody to stop by,” said Mago.

The market has more than 170 vendors. Workers at Chocolate Dude say there’s one thing that keeps them coming back year after year.

“Definitely the community. This is an awesome art of Albuquerque’s community, it is really fun to come out,” said Bailey Anderson, vendor with Chocolate Dude.

The team preps their yummy treats for days ahead of the Rail Yards Market, anxiously waiting for people with a sweet tooth to visit their stand.

“We have all our carmel apples here today, which are a big hit. A lot of our baked goods and some yummy chocolate strawberries which a lot of people love. All of our brittle, mangos, fudge, all that good stuff,” said Anderson.

Then there are vendors like Katie Chavez, who says the unique destination is what drew her into becoming a vendor.

“I have been in love with the Rail Yards building itself, it is very near and dear to me. I have been in the photography industry here in town for about 20 years now, so this is kind of my starting point being able to set up here with more of my art is coming full circle,” said Chavez.

The market is just getting started. People can head to the market every Sunday until December from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.