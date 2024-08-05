Veteran walks across America to raise mental health awareness

A veteran from Alabama is lacing up his shoes and walking across America to spread a very important message. He is raising awareness for veterans who struggle with mental health.

KOB 4 caught up with him Sunday as he makes his way across the Land of Enchantment

For 28 years, Robert Luna served in the Coast Guard and knows first hand the struggles of veterans re-adjusting to civilian life.

“I went through my own suicidal episode about two years ago. I was strong enough to get through it, but I know others are not,” said Luna.

Now he is lacing up his shoes and going on another journey across America.

“Walking saved my life, and the reason I am walking across America is to show that if you have other avenues to exert your energy and thoughts, that is way better than any medication,” Luna said.

This time to talk about mental health, and resources for veterans when they come back home.

“We are walking across America to raise awareness for military veterans that are struggling with mental health illness throughout the United States that don’t have readily available care for that,” said Luna.

Luna started his journey in Alabama back in May, making his way to Arkansas, Oklahoma, and now New Mexico.

“On average right now, I am doing 10 to 18 miles a day depending on the town, the heat, the elevation. When I first started, it was upwards of 20 to 25 a day,” Luna said.

He says New Mexico’s elevation has been challenging, but even when the going gets tough, he reminds himself of other veterans who may be suffering like he was years ago.

“There have been a handful of days where I have thought about quitting, I have thought about getting an e-bike and hooking up my cart and peddling across the way. But I have held strong, and I am determined to make it through the elevation and mountain ranges and the desert to achieve the goal,” said Luna.

Luna plans to make it to a Coast Guard base in Los Angeles. So far he has walked 1,200 miles and has around 950 to go.