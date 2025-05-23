Veterans frustrated with neglected landscaping at Santa Fe National Cemetery

As thousands of people make their way to the Santa Fe National Cemetery to visit their loved ones this Memorial Day weekend, they might be in for a bit of surprise.

The cemetery is overgrown with grass and dirt patches are everywhere.

“I think it is pretty disgusting for one of the number one cemeteries in the nation to look like this,” said Mike Luna, veteran.

Veterans visiting the National Cemetery in Santa Fe are not holding back their frustrations at the current state of this sacred ground.

“The grass is already up to your knees. The weeds are up to your knees. It’s bad,” said Luna.

Luna served in the war in Iraq and is part of a group of vets who helps with funerals.

The frustration is only growing as many people make a special visit to the cemetery over the holiday weekend to visit their loved ones.

“I thought it would have already been clean. They already would have cut the grass and have all the little flags out,” said Jacob Montoya, a National Cemetery visitor.

Navy vet, Jacob Montoya, makes it a point to visit his family member’s graves often. When we caught up with him, he was at the tombstone for his mom and dad, who also served in the Navy.

“I am surprised. Usually they keep the place very well maintained,” said Montoya.

Staff at the National Cemetery told us planned resodding and tombstone alignment is happening. But mowing and upkeep lapsed because a contract with a private landscaping company wasn’t renewed.

We requested an on-camera interview with the director, but instead, a spokesperson with the Veteran Affairs – which oversees the National Cemetery – sent us a statement:

“The contract for Santa Fe National Cemetery grounds maintenance was renewed this week and contractors will be mowing from 6am to 6pm Friday in preparation for Memorial Day weekend. This has nothing to do with contract cancellations or staffing.”

“It’s pretty sad because they are doing it now at the very last minute before Memorial Day,” said Luna. “After Memorial Day, are they going to keep it up? Or is it going to go back to knee-high grass?”