Veterans honored at Santa Fe National Cemetery

SANTA FE, N.M. – Memorial Day is a day we honor and remember the millions of veterans across the country who have fallen.

Those actions didn’t go unnoticed at the Santa Fe National Cemetery, this Memorial Day.

“We’re celebrating the story of a nation. The story of how we have all contributed to what the greatness of this nation is and how we’re celebrating the men and the women who believed in the concept, and ideas of what democracy is and who are willing to go to battle,” said Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernández.

Fernández shared what Memorial Day means and why we continue to celebrate this day.

“We are a nation that does not descend from a king or queen, we are not a nation that does not descend from a kingdom. We are a nation that descends from an idea. An idea, that we are all created equal,” said Fernández.

Patty Vaughan says she and her husband came a day early to help put up some of the 70,000 flags on each of the tombstones.

“It’s just a way to honor those that gave so much that we might continue to be a free country,” said Vaughan.

Vaughan says she comes to this cemetery to honor many people in her family, including her uncle.

“He was a glider pilot at D-Day. Crashed landed on Utah beach, and managed to survive and walked to St. Mary Grace. He flew other missions during the war and was given the Bronze Star in honor of his service,” Vaughan said.

Some say this day goes much further than family.

“Today we’re coming not just for our family members that have served and lost their lives, but many people that we don’t know, that have given ultimate sacrifice. And that we’re not able to come back from war,” said Carolyn Carrillo Luna,, who also attended the ceremony.

The cemetery is looking for volunteers to help take down the flags Tuesday. For contact information, click here.