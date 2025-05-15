Victim’s family speaks out following murder conviction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s almost been two years since 23-year-old Sydney Wilson lost her life in an Albuquerque parking lot.

Now, the only thing left is a cross in her memory, as her killer was found guilty of her murder.

“She would tell us, ‘I got it, I got it,’ and she would just move her whole body trying to get that one shoe on. And if you helped her, she would get so upset with you for trying to help her because she wanted to do it by herself,” said Crystal Miller, Wilson’s sister.

Miller remembers her younger sister as funny, talented and independent, since the day she was born.

“She was an amazing artist. We all have so many pieces of her artwork in our home that shows who she really was, and what she was about,” Miller said.

But those memories are all that’s left. In 2023, Albuquerque police say someone stole Wilson’s car. She tracked it to a gas station on Central and Coors, and found a group of teens inside the car. That’s when then 13-year-old, Marcos Barela, shot and killed her.

Now, almost two years later, Barela was found guilty.

“Our emotions are kind of back and forth. We’re happy with the verdict because we did get a murder conviction, but at the same time, it will never be enough because we can never get Sydney back,” Miller said.

The maximum sentence Barela could face is roughly six years until he turns 21. Miller says she and her family don’t think that’s enough.

“It aggravates me, because it shows that our state is doing nothing, to prevent these teens and young children from committing violent crimes. I mean, to be able to get out at 21-years-old, after committing a murder, that’s not fair,” said Miller.

Although, Miller believes Barela didn’t leave any faith for Wilson. Miller has faith he will come out with a better future.

“We do understand that he is 13-years-old. But I would like for him to take the time that he has and change his life around, and try to be a better example for kids in his position. Try to show them that you can make a mistake, but you can also change for your future,” said Miller.