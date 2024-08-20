Victim’s family upset after murder suspect takes plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It was an emotional day in court as a murder case came to a close.

Isaich Lujan shot and killed a man who sent an inappropriate photo by text to his girlfriend. On Monday, he changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced. But the family of the victim says it wasn’t enough.

In April 2023, Lujan shot and killed Nathan Barela after Barela sent a sexual photo to Lujan’s on-again, off-again girlfriend.

“I just wanted to apologize to the victim’s family, for their loss, and hopefully you can find it in your hearts to please forgive me someday,” said Lujan.

The charges carried a prison sentence of up to 20 years, but under the agreement, he’ll spend only 12 years in prison followed by five years supervised probation.

“Shame on you for taking my son. He did not deserve that, I did not deserve that. I hope you remember this for the rest of your life,” said Barela’s mother.

While addressing the judge and Lujan himself, Barela’s family made it clear they did not agree with the sentence.

“I hope that you remember his face every day for the rest of your life. Because unfortunately you, unlike Nathan, will get the chance to walk the streets again,” said Barela’s cousin.

The family pushed for more jail time, but prosecutors said they just were not able to do that.

Judge Jennifer Wernersbach explained that’s because the key witness in the case stopped cooperating.

“The criminal justice system is limited on what it can do to restore your hearts, and restore your lives. But I hope today will bring you some closure so you can move on with your lives,” said Wernersbach.

There was one addition to the sentence Barela’s mother requested, which the judge granted.

“I want $5 on Sept. 7 of every year, and $5 on April 15 of every year. This way, my son will never be forgotten by the person who took his life,” said Barela’s mother.

If Lujan fails to follow his conditions while on probation, he will return to prison for the remaining eight years on his sentence.

After the judge handed down the sentence, Lujan had one more message to share.

“I just wanted to say something to all the kids out there that are carrying guns. Don’t do it because your life could change in a split second with a stupid decision,” said Lujan.“It’s not worth it. It’s not worth the grief you cause the families, it’s not worth it at all.”

Lujan pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with a firearm enhancement.