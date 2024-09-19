Video: 2 arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles in Albuquerque

One suspect is accused of breaking into a bait car and driving off with it, while the other suspect is accused of running off from police and having a gun in his car.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police released video of officers arresting two suspects accused of stealing cars earlier this week in Albuquerque.

Shortly after midnight Wednesday, someone allegedly stole a city-owned bait car in the Northeast Area Command. Police identified that man as 33-year-old Clifton Archie through cameras inside the car. They say Archie is known to them for what they describe as a history of stealing vehicles.

Detectives tried to get in touch with Archie at Tennessee and Copper when he allegedly ran from the vehicle. Officers, with the help of the K-9 Unit, arrested Archie. He now faces charges of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, resisting/evading arrest and two reported felony warrants and a misdemeanor warrant.

The day before, around 8 p.m., an officer drove up on a crash where a car flipped on its side. The people inside of the vehicle reportedly ran away, including the driver who the officer ran after and detained.

According to police, they discovered the vehicle was stolen and found a gun inside. They identified the driver as 40-year-old Matthew Hunter. Hunter faces charges of receiving/transferring a stolen vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, leaving the scene of a crash and eluding/evading police on foot, as well as two reported felony warrants.