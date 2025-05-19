Video: Accused flasher drops pants during arrest

The search for the man accused of exposing himself to multiple women, including a 7-year-old girl is over.

Video shows police arresting Timothy Riha’s arrest just a few hours ago. Officers found him in Rio Rancho.

Police say, last Monday, he went into the H&M fitting rooms at Coronado Mall and exposed himself to a little girl.

He then reportedly went to Hollister and the Target on Paseo and took video of women who were changing in the fitting rooms.

A few days later, police say he went to Cottonwood Mall and exposed himself to a woman at the Famous Footwear Store.

APD’s Public Information Officer Gilbert Gallegos says Riha isn’t a local, and they believe he had committed similar crimes before.

“He did have a case in California that was being actively investigated. They didn’t have a warrant for him yet, but they were looking for him. It looks like he was on his way, he stopped in Arizona and maybe did similar activities in Arizona before making his way to Albuquerque,” said Gallegos.

Riha denied all the allegations Monday, saying he was just trying on women’s clothing. He’s now facing multiple charges.