Video: BCSO safely disarms young children with gun

Troubling video shows Bernalillo County deputies trying to safely disarm two young boys holding a loaded handgun.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Troubling video shows Bernalillo County deputies trying to safely disarm two young boys holding a loaded handgun.

The sheriff’s office says this is just one example of the challenges they face every day.

Drone footage shows the boys, around 7 and 9-years-old. This happened on Feb.16. but BCSO just released it Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says their drone allowed them to manage the high-risk situation. They were able to get the gun away from the kids without anyone getting hurt.

The sheriff’s office says the boys are OK. They’re getting therapy, family services and juvenile probation. Their parents are also getting therapy and legal representation.

BCSO leaders say this highlights the work of their Behavioral Health Unit.