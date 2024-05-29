Video: Fight interrupts Rio Rancho High School graduation ceremony

Video shows a woman grabbing a young man by the neck and pushing him at the Rio Rancho High School graduation ceremony.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Video shows a woman grabbing a young man by the neck and pushing him at the Rio Rancho High School graduation ceremony.

The person who recorded the video says the fight started over seats. Janice Richmond was at the graduation for her grandson and he was about to get his diploma when the altercation happened.

As the two were arguing, the woman grabbed the man’s throat and pushed him. Richmond said not only was it unwarranted, it also distracted from what was supposed to be a big day for graduates.

“It’s a one time thing, you know, he’s graduating high school and it was very important for us to be there,” Richmond said. “So it was kind of crushing how we got to miss it all. I was debating which one do I record? You know, do I record this drama happening on the side of me because I knew he was a young kid, or do I get my grandson?”

Richmond said she showed police and the young man the video she took.

A spokesperson for Rio Rancho Public Schools shared the following statement:

“The behavior exhibited in this video is completely unacceptable and does not align with the expectations we have for the attendees of our graduation ceremonies.”

According to RRPS, they don’t believe the young man is a student in the district and aren’t sure who the woman is.

KOB 4 reached out to Rio Rancho police to see if any charges were filed, but we haven’t heard back.