Video shows 2 shootings involving Bernalillo County deputies

Bernalillo County deputies released video from multiple shootings Tuesday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County deputies released video from multiple shootings Tuesday.

Deputies say one of the shootings happened last month near the Carpenters Union Building, and another one from February at an Albuquerque hotel.

According to BCSO, deputies attempted a traffic stop at the parking lot of the Ramada Inn on Menaul. They say the driver, Lupe Vargas, accelerated and crashed into the front of the hotel.

Police say the suspect opened fire, and that deputies went after Vargas once he ran into the hotel.

At one point, deputies fired several rounds somewhere in the back of the building, but did not locate him. Moments later, BCSO sent a police service dog to track the suspect.

While that was happening, the suspect allegedly exited the hotel lobby — in front of a deputy — wearing a different shirt and tried to steal a marked BCSO unit.

Vargas is charged with aggravated assault, breaking and entering, and possession.

The third shooting happened the same day BCSO arrested Jaremy Smith. Bernalillo County deputies were involved in another shooting across town. This was at the Carpenters Union Training Center off I-25. They say one deputy shot at a suspect following a car chase.

However, in Tuesday’s press conference, BCSO leaders said the shooting was an “unintentional discharge of the firearm,” and that this incident could’ve been handled better.

“We heard an excited utterance, that’s something we need to address immediately. That’s why we made the decision to pull the deputy out of the field for training and evaluate everything because for all of us, we have to make sure it’s fair from beginning to end, and we have to make sure that we put the deputy on the field we’re confident with and make sure we are all safe,” said BCSO Sheriff John Allen.

BCSO says no one was hurt in that case, but deputies did arrest two suspects. Devan Cooke and Gregory Babineaux are facing multiple charges, including possession.