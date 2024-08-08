Video shows BCSO deputies breaking up illegal street racing at Isleta Amphitheater

Bernalillo County sheriff's deputies more than a hundred cars were at Isleta Amphitheater to street race.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies say more than a hundred cars were at Isleta Amphitheater to street race.

BCSO deputies made only one arrest from the whole ordeal. That would be 19-year-old Percy Dabney, who was seen behind the wheel of a Dodge challenger.

Deputies say he now faces aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer, among a bunch of other charges.