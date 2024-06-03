Video shows police arrest road rage suspect on Paseo del Norte

New Mexico State Police officers arrested Paul Marquez shortly after they say he shot at another car while he was on his way to work.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico State Police officers arrested Paul Marquez shortly after they say he shot at another car while he was on his way to work.

The reason officers arrested Marquez so fast was because they were right next to the car Marquez allegedly shot at.

Newly released video from NMSP shows how it all went down. The video is from the other driver, Victor Chavez’s, dashcam.

In the video, Marquez cuts in front of Chavez in a white SUV. Chavez says that’s when Marquez first pointed a gun at him.

“He pulled up beside me, and he rolled down his window, and that’s when he flashed me his firearm. I still had all my windows rolled up, I didn’t roll them down or nothing,” said Chavez.

But what Marquez didn’t know was an unmarked NMSP unit was in the lane to the left of Chavez.

“I seen the black SUV which was a state trooper, so I sped up to try and flag him down. I rolled down the window, and I was honking at him, waiving him down, and that guy {the suspect} pulled up to the right side of me. He didn’t realize it was a state trooper that I was trying to wave down and from there that’s when he fired three shots,” said Chavez.

Chavez’s dashcam catches the moment officers pull Marquez over, and eventually arrest him.

“I was going to work and this dude I was in an altercation with, he cut me off and almost came close to hitting me. It escalated from there, and it shouldn’t have, that was my fault,” said Paul Marquez.

He says he pulled out his gun to scare Chavez.

Cop: “What was going through your mind at that point?”

Marquez: “Nothing. I just ruined my life, probably going to jail forever man.”

Video shows some of the damage from the gunshot as police started looking for the bullets.

Officer say he fired two or three shots. Luckily, no one was hurt, and the victim was alone in the car.

Marquez is facing aggravated assault and shooting at or from a vehicle charges. He pleaded not guilty to those charges last week.

A judge released him from jail on conditions ahead of a possible trial. Those include not being allowed to drive.