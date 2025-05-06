VIP program increases number of student participation

School will be done in just a few weeks. Some local students are getting a passing grade on work they've done to possibly save their lives.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – School will be done in just a few weeks. Some local students are getting a passing grade on work they’ve done to possibly save their lives.

KOB 4 got a look at the progress vulnerable children and teens have made through the Violence Intervention Program at some Albuquerque schools.

“Our goal is to ensure that the needs of these students, as well as their families, are met so that they’re able to focus on school,” said Jasmine Desiderio, deputy director of Albuquerque Community Safety’s Violence Prevention Intervention Division.

Desiderio knows students’ needs don’t end when the final school bell rings. The School-Based Violence Intervention Program is under that umbrella.

“We are different because we also work on school campus and able to be there and provide our staff to be available to these students on campus throughout the school day,” said Desiderio.

They started this school year with 34 kids across three high school campuses: West Mesa, Atrisco Heritage Academy, and Robert F. Kennedy Charter School.

Between January and April, ACS hired more staff, and almost doubled that student number to 66. It focuses on kids who have a high risk of engaging in violent crime.

“We use their early warning indicators, but we also get self referrals, as well as working collaboratively with outside agencies that may have potentially be working with those students and able to get them engaged in our program,” Desiderio said.

They measure success in a few ways like attendance rates, GPA’s, and lack of new offenses.

The school year before ACS implemented the VIP program at West Mesa, there were 422 total suspensions. At the end of 2024, there were 238. That’s about a 32% decrease.

“Some of these students are the main breadwinners of their families, and we want to be sure that they have access and able to connect with services or resources in the community, so that burden does not fall on them, and that they’re able to focus on school and able to succeed,” said Desiderio.

Mayor Tim Keller asked the Legislature to fund an expansion into all Albuquerque Public Schools’ high schools during this legislative session.

That funding didn’t come through, but ACS says it will still expand to Del Norte High School to start serving students there next school year.