Virgin Galactic lays off dozens of New Mexico employees

In New Mexico, 73 employees will be affected, but the Spaceport will still have about 200 employees.

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. — “We’ve heard some incredible stories about people flying and looking out the window and talking about how they felt,” said Scott McLaughlin, Spaceport America’s executive director.



McLaughlin is reflecting on all the launches from Spaceport America in 2023, and now the Spaceport near Truth or Consequences is preparing for another launch.



“Virgin Galactic announced a launch window, which is Jan. 26, and 27. And so, that will be another private launch and other space tourism launch. And then what they’ve said is they’ll probably be one more launch, probably in the second quarter of this year,” said McLaughlin.



After that, Virgin Galactic said it’s scaling back flights for the next few years. A company rep said it’s focusing on production of its new Delta Class spaceship, and it’s cutting back the workforce this month.

With the rapid growth of space exploration last year, McLaughlin said the Spaceport will hold a public meeting for people to learn what’s to come in 2024.



“I think there were a few people who were against the Spaceport, and there were a lot of people who wanted to find out what was going on. So, part of the public meeting is to talk about the Spaceport and what we’re up to and some of the future. And then, of course, to get feedback,” said McLaughlin.



The meeting in Albuquerque is at NewSpace Nexus, 2420 Alamo Ave SE #104, Albuquerque, New Mexico from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open to the public at 5:30 p.m.