SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. – Virgin Galactic is revealing more plans for its next phase of commercial flights at Spaceport America.

Only one more flight is scheduled for this year, a month from today in June.

After that, Virgin Galactic plans to test its new Delta class spaceships. The Delta fleet is expected to begin commercial service in 2026.