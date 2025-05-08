Visit Albuquerque launches new craft beer trail

Visit Albuquerque is launching a brand-new craft beer trail linking some of the Duke City's most popular breweries together in one convenient place.

Sunday Service Motor Company, at Fourth and Menaul has way more than just IPA’s on the menu.

“Sunday Service is a specialty coffee shop and a brewery. So we have our full coffee program as well as our full brewing program,” said Kevin Anderson, owner of Sunday Service Motor Company.

Anderson opened the combo spot back in 2022 and knows there’s still a lot of New Mexicans who aren’t familiar with his brews.

“We are still new, so a lot of people don’t, either they haven’t heard of us or they haven’t come in a while after, you know, we’ve gone through quite a few changes over three years,” Anderson said.

So when he heard Visit Albuquerque was putting together a new craft beer trail, he couldn’t say yes fast enough.

“We’re excited to see where this goes,” said Anderson.

Visit Albuquerque launched the new trail in April. It’s a free digital pass, giving locals and tourists an easy way to discover some of the city’s most popular breweries.

“Albuquerque has a great beer scene, a really great craft beer scene. So it just felt like a really natural fit,” said Rachel Howard, Visit Albuquerque’s director of marketing. “We really hope that the breweries on the pass do start to see more business and expose visitors and locals to some new breweries around town.”

There’s even an extra incentive, each brewery you visit earns you points which you can redeem for prizes.

But for brewery owners like Anderson, the real prize is getting more customers to try his specialty brews, like the No Brainer Coffee Porter.

There’s only 16 breweries on the trail right now, but Visit Albuquerque reps are eager to add even more.

The pass will only let you check in at two breweries every 24 hours. Click here for more information.