Volunteer dog walkers wanted at Farmington Regional Animal Shelter

At the Farmington Regional Animal Shelter, a few too many tails are wagging with anticipation. They need those on two feet to show up and help.

FARMINGTON, N.M. – At the Farmington Regional Animal Shelter, a few too many tails are wagging with anticipation. They need those on two feet to show up and help.

If you’ve got a leash and a little love to spare, volunteer dog walking might just be for you.

KOB 4 took a stroll with some of the volunteers, who hope more will show up for the shelter’s growing pack of pups.

“When I do come, I do try and walk a few dogs most of the time, just so I can get them out. The most dogs I’ve walked in one day was eight, and I was exhausted at the end of the day, but it really is fun,” said Jeanne Boyr, volunteer dog walker for the Farmington Regional Animal Shelter.

She is just one out of a core group of walkers that show up every other day at the Farmington Regional Animal Shelter.

“What we’re trying to do is get more people out. These dogs are so, they are so loving, and they really just want a home,” said Boyr.

Just like Teddy:

“Ted, he’s been there for a couple of months now. He loves getting out. He’s very treat-driven. He sits down, which tells me, ‘I want a treat.’ So I think Teddy has me trained to give him a treat,” Boyr said.

But not every dog has the same experience.

“Sometimes it’s hard for those dogs because they’ve been through a lot, so we never know what all of them have been through, but we just try and take them where they are,” Boyr said. “He was skittish around people, but when he left the shelter, he walked right out of there. He was so proud, and he was so happy.”

There are more than 200 dogs at the shelter right now. For the volunteers, it’s not just about the exercise, they want to see all of them adopted.

“There’s a whole other group of strays that come in and, you know, fill their places,” said Boyr.

If you want to add a dog to your daily walks, all you have to do is go to the Farmington Regional Animal Shelter and sign up. You can also adopt one of the many good boys and girls.