Wanted burglar arrested in Uptown Albuquerque 

Albuquerque police say in August and September, Lee Brandenburg broke into multiple storage units in northwest Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One of the most wanted burglars in New Mexico is behind bars.

Albuquerque police say in August and September, Lee Brandenburg broke into multiple storage units in northwest Albuquerque.

Police issued a warrant for his arrest, but weren’t able to find him until Thursday. They arrested him in the Total Wine parking lot in Uptown. Police say he had meth on him at the time.

Brandenburg has a long history with police and was on APD’s Top 10 burglary offender list.

He was in court Friday afternoon for the first time. Prosecutors are pushing for him to stay in jail until his trial.

He is expected back in court within the next two weeks.