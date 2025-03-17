Wanted suspect in Oklahoma arrested in New Mexico

A wanted suspect in Oklahoma is recovering in a New Mexico hospital.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A wanted suspect in Oklahoma is recovering in a New Mexico hospital.

On Monday morning, the Grants Police Department received a “Be on the Lookout” from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for Billy Wayne Williams.

He’s accused of shooting a police officer in eastern Oklahoma. That’s about an 11-hour drive from Grants.

Grants police say license plate reading technology identified Wayne Williams’ car. When officers tried to make contact with him, he reportedly shot himself.

At last update, he was in critical but stable at an Albuquerque hospital.