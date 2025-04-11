Warm and dry conditions continue through the weekend

KOB 4 Meteorologist Kira Miner shows you the clear conditions in New Mexico Friday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – High temperatures will keep rising Friday and Saturday, with multiple records forecast to be broken around the state.

Temperatures will cool slightly for western and central areas on Sunday. Eastern areas are expected to see another record-breaking afternoon before a backdoor cold front begins to sweep through during the evening.

Breezy to locally windy conditions are expected on Saturday and Sunday, particularly along and east of the central mountain chain.

