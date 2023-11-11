Warrant issued for fourth suspect tied to house party murder

There is a new arrest warrant in the deadly house party shooting that left one woman dead.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An arrest warrant was issued for Julian Nickolas Prieb for his role in the shooting death of Jada Gonzales last year.

Investigators say they tracked Prieb’s phone data and movement that night in December. They claim he’s connected to the same group that got kicked out of a house party in northwest Albuquerque.

Shortly after, police say that the group shot at the house where Gonzales was inside.

For now, Prieb is only charged with conspiracy to commit murder because police say he was in the car with the shooters.

Three other teens: Cruz Medina, Jesse Parra, and Isaiah Espinosa are facing murder charges.

