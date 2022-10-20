Water main break damages, closes NB Coors Bypass near Alameda

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police responded to northwest Albuquerque regarding a major water main break that closed a major road Thursday morning.

The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Water Authority first reported the break at the Coors Boulevard Bypass, just north of Ellison Road, sometime before 5 a.m.

Police then closed all northbound Coors Bypass lanes at Ellison, with one southbound Coors Bypass lane open.

There is no word on how long the road closure will last but motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek another route.