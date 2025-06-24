WB I-40 closed between San Mateo and Carlisle due to fatal crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Interstate 40 has been closed in Albuquerque due to a fatal crash Tuesday.

According to New Mexico State Police, I-40 has been closed between San Mateo and Carlisle.

Drivers should seek an alternate route. Traffic is backed up to Juan Tabo. Authorities are diverting traffic off the San Mateo exit to Menaul, and then letting cars reenter the freeway from Carlisle.

Heavy rain is expected to impact the metro area Tuesday. Flash flooding is also possible.

Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.

