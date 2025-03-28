‘Week of the Young Child’ event promotes early education in New Mexico

The national event promotes early education, something we talk about a lot in New Mexico.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz – “It’s providing fun, educational activities that help support the children’s social, emotional, cognitive, and physical development, while also promoting their health and well-being,” said Charnielle Desiderio, program supervisor for the Early Childhood Program Office of Special Education and Rehabilitation Services with the Department of Diné Education.

Charnielle is talking about “The Week of the Young Child.” The national event promotes early education, something we talk about a lot in New Mexico.

“Schools, the daycare centers, the Head Start, libraries, like in Albuquerque area, they’ll be celebrating their Week of the Young Child, and the same with Navajo Nation. Ours is more like a public event,” said Desiderio.

This is the fifth year the Navajo Nation has participated in the five-day event, and each day has a theme.

“We invite youth performers to perform traditional songs, cultural dances. One of our presenters is our current Miss Navajo Nation, so she’s going to be doing a presentation on the importance of corn,” Desiderio said.

Overall, the Week of the Young Child helps raise awareness that early childhood learning is key to lifelong success.

“To focus public attention on the needs of young children and their families, while also recognizing early childhood programs that meet those needs,” said Desiderio.

It does one extra thing for families in the Navajo Nation.

“It’s really to help engage families, to really help them to understand that we all play an active role in our children’s learning and development, and surrounding communities,” Desiderio said.

It’s work that’s paying off, as the celebration has grown from the tribal capital of Window Rock to smaller communities across the Navajo Nation.

“It was really kind of just centered in the Window Rock area, the central area, but it’s started to grow into and expand into different communities across Navajo Nation, but also in some of those border towns,” said Desiderio.