Wellness tips to know as school starts soon

We talked with a local doctor about what you should know when you take your kid in for a back-to-school check-up.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The new school year is right around the corner and, parents, there’s probably a lot on your to-do list before the first day.

On that list should be a trip to the doctor for a check-up.

“It’s a comprehensive exam so we take their height, weight, blood pressure, all their vitals, check their vision, check their hearing. Also do some screenings, during the school ages, we want to make sure ,as they enter kindergarten age, that they are developmental ready. And for teenagers, we also screen for mental health issues,” said Dr. Pawitta Kasemsap, a pediatrician at Optum.

Dr. Kasemsap says these visits are important to do before the first day of school. It allows for time to reevaluate your student’s medical condition, update any medications and even put an action plan in place for any chronic conditions.

“For instance, some children have asthma and they need an asthma action plan and they need a renew of their inhalers. You also want to make sure that your child is up to date with all their immunizations needed for school entry,” Dr. Kasemsap said.

Another thing doctors recommend is getting your student back on a sleep schedule.

“If they are going to bed so late, really try to dial it back 15 minutes earlier each night and make sure they wake up at the same time that you want them to go to school,” Dr. Kasemsap said.

Dr. Kasemsap also says it’s important to eat a good breakfast before the first day of school.

Classes at Albuquerque Public Schools start August 7 for grades 1-12 and August 9 for students in Pre-K and Kindergarten.