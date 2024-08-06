Westbound Interstate 40 reopens at Louisiana

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Westbound Interstate 40 is back open at Louisiana Boulevard due to a crash that happened Tuesday morning.

The three right lanes remain closed, as of 6:54 a.m. Tuesday. About an hour before, NMDOT alerted motorists of a closure due to a crash. The crash appeared to happen near the San Pedro underpass so police ushered westbound traffic off at Louisiana.

If you’re traveling in this area, you’re asked to proceed with caution and expect heavy delays.

