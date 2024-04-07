Westgate Little League community comes together for opening day prep

There were some packed fields Saturday morning at the Westgate Little League Complex, but not with your average players.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There were some packed fields Saturday morning at the Westgate Little League Complex, but not with your average players. Parents and volunteers pitched in to clean up the complex ahead of next week’s opening day.

“All the parents are coming out to just clean the area, so they have nice clean areas to play in,” said Bobbi Jo Enriquez, a parent. “They have been practicing so hard, our opening season is next weekend, so we want to make sure everything is ready for them.”

Erika Morales is the president of the Westgate Little League. Morales and her team volunteer their time to manage 30 teams each season.

“I am super grateful for them, it’s nice to see our community, our coaches, our parents come together and get the fields ready for our opening day,” Morales said.

Morales says the league wouldn’t be the same without the community behind it.

“The entire league is ran by volunteers, with our board members, myself, our coaches, team moms, nothing but volunteers in this community,” Morales said.

Parents KOB 4 spoke to say they see the lasting impact and look forward to another season.

“Just the few weeks we have been practicing so far have been so great for my son,” Enriquez said. “He is so excited to come run and practice and getting to know the other kids. They are developing friendships already, it has just been amazing.