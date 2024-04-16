What do we make of local housing prices on the rise?

Housing prices are on the rise so what is behind the increase? Skip Adams, of #SoldBySkip, explains.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Housing prices are still on the rise and interest rates are still high so what do we make of everything here in Albuquerque and New Mexico?

The latest report from the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors shows the median sales price of a single-family detached home went up about $10,000 last month.

The average price is around $351,000.

There has been an increase in inventory nationally, around 10%, which includes Albuquerque. With more inventory, there is often a slowdown in prices but it’s not happening.

The median home price is up 3.7% and the average home price is up 2.8%.

Will prices ever go down? No. Especially when April 14-20 is when homes sell fastest. Homes get around 18% more views online and they sell around nine days faster.

And interest rates, where are they going?

Skip Adams, of #SoldBySkip, breaks down the details in the video above.