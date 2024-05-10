What security measures are in place for graduation ceremonies in the metro?

For many New Mexico families, this is just the beginning of graduation season.

Students graduating from UNM will have their Spring Commencement Saturday at The Pit. Then the largest school district in the state, Albuquerque Public Schools, will be taking over Expo New Mexico with its graduation ceremonies.

For young adults and their families, graduation is a milestone they never forget.

“We want this to be the greatest event,” said Dan Mourning, Expo New Mexico general manager. “I mean, it is a memorable event when your child graduates. We want to make sure you feel safe and I guarantee you, we will be.”

That sentiment carries even more meaning now on the heels of a shooting that abruptly ended a high school graduation ceremony at the Albuquerque Convention Center. On Wednesday, 21-year-old Cristian Bencomo was arrested after he allegedly shot his stepmother.

Ceremonies went on as scheduled for UNM Health Sciences Thursday at the Kiva Auditorium. Reps with the Kiva say they don’t publicly share security protocols. A spokesperson with UNM Health Sciences says even before the shooting, the convention center offered them 24 extra security guards in the wake of protests on college campuses.

The university took them up on the offer and paid for the extra guards contracted out by the convention center.

Further east at Tingley Coliseum, workers are getting ready for APS graduates.

“Yes, we have things that are going on in our world and we can’t live in a bubble, we have to go on,” Mourning said. “What’s a better way to come out here and celebrate with your kids, your friends, your family, on an important date in this child’s life.”

There will be limited access to the fairgrounds. Expo New Mexico coordinates with New Mexico State Police, private security, and their own staff.

“Once you get into campus, we have, I mean, great camera systems, the Evolv AI detection system for any kind of weapons of that nature,” Mourning said.

They also have a clear bag policy at Expo and recommend that people arrive with more than enough time to go through security.

“Of course, we will work with APS police but more importantly, this is our policy, in every event we do have our own security policies in place,” Mourning said.