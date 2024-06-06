What to know about moving scams in New Mexico

Last year, the Better Business Bureau reported 6,000 complaints against shading moving companies. Victims lost an average of $350.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We know what you’re thinking, moving in and out of a house or an apartment in the heat doesn’t sound too appealing.

But, it’s that time of year. And it’s not just the heat you should be worried about while moving.

Last year, the Better Business Bureau reported 6,000 complaints against shading moving companies. Victims lost an average of $350.

Local movers Joseph Keith and Elijah Robertson, with Two Men and a Truck moving company, say there’s a greater chance of these scams happening with more people moving.

So what should be on your checklist before giving money to the wrong people?

“What you want to look out for is, like any company that would want to ask for, like, the full amount up front,” Keith said.

Keith says a pair of codes can give you clues.

“You want to look out for a company with a nice truck with a good logo, one that has a DOT number and a PRC number,” Keith said.

The DOT and PRC numbers basically confirm the company is licensed and insured. That information should be available on the company’s website. They should give it to you if you request it.

Scammers are quick to ask for money and never deliver.

“It’s a busy season. Sometimes they’re going with companies that ain’t really well known,” Keith said.

Licensed movers always have background checks and drug screenings for their employees available so it’s always OK to ask for it.

Finally, you should always get moving estimates from several companies. If a quote seems too good to be true, it probably is.

“Most estimates should range around the same price, you know? I mean, some will vary just based on companies,” Robertson said.