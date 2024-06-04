What to know for primary elections in New Mexico

It's primary day in New Mexico so here is a rundown of the races happening across the state. More at KOB.com

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s time for primary elections in New Mexico as voters will go to the polls to decide the candidates for various races in November.

June 4 is primary day. While the presidential election and several federal races already have their candidates, there are several races shaping up on primary day – including district attorney races.

In Bernalillo County, former U.S. Attorney Damon Martinez is trying to unseat DA Sam Bregman who was appointed to the position last year.

In Santa Fe, the First Judicial District Attorney race is between incumbent Mary Carmack-Altwies and Marco Serna. Serna is a former district attorney.

In Gallup-McKinley County, attorney Grant Birtcher is running to unseat current DA Bernadine Martin.

Going back to Bernalillo County, commission seats in Districts 2, 3 and 4 are up for grabs. In the Democrat primary for District 2, attorney Frank Baca is facing retired firefighter William Walker. The winner in the primary will face Republican Mary Kay Ingham. The winner of the general election will replace Steven Michael Quezada, who is nearing the end of his term.

The only contested primary race for Bernalillo County Commission among incumbents is in District 3. Incumbent Democrat Adriann Barboa faces a change from Robert Padilla and Laura Nasaria Chavez. Republican Rene Coronado is unopposed.

In District 4, incumbent Walt Benson is unopposed entirely.

All 42 New Mexico Senate and House seats are up for election in November. Among them are 19 contested New Mexico Senate primaries and 22 contested state House primaries.

One of the biggest showdowns is the state Senate District 15 Democrat primary. Heather Berghmans is looking to unseat Daniel Ivey-Soto. Whoever wins the primary will likely face Republican Craig DeGenhardt in November.

Voting is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Officials anticipate a better turnout on primary day after early voting was lacking.

“Early voting is not where it should be. Right now, with our early vote and our absentee vote counted, we are only at 9.88%. That’s 31,843 people that have cast a ballot out of 463,000-plus, that could, if they would go to the polls over the next three days,” Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover said.

Stover says she’s been disappointed with the early turnout but, again, anticipates better numbers on the day of.

Same-day voter registration is available. You just need to bring your ID and one proof of residence, like a utility bill.

If you vote in the primary, you do have to register with a party – Democrat, Republican, Libertarian – but you can change that at the polling site and change it back after your vote.

You can find a list of polling places and more info here.