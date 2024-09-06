What unique foods can you find at the New Mexico State Fair?

It wouldn't be a state fair without some properly unique foods, so what you can find at this year's New Mexico State Fair? Here's a look at that and what to expect on the second day.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — When you go to the New Mexico State Fair, you may need to grab some dinner, so why not make it a three-course fried creation?

There are the usual staples, like corn dogs and turkey legs, a lemonade to wash it down – but then there are the more unique foods.

In this year’s Unique Foods Contest, there were two winners:

Conductor’s Corn Dog (Gravy Train in the food court)

“We fry that nicely. Crack it open, then we’ve got jalapeño cheese sauce, bacon, fried cheese curds, hatch green chiles on it and then we got a hatch green chile, pickle aioli on it as well,” said Darren, of Gravy Train. “We’re always lookin for unique food ideas that we go to. This one, we’ve had so many people all over the country tell us these corn dogs are exceptional so we thought, why not build on that?”

Belgian Waffle Green Chile Cheeseburger (Rex’s Hamburgers, south of the Natural Resources Building)

“It’s a green chile cheeseburger, waffle bun and a maple green chile syrup drizzle on it,” said Rex, of Rex’s Hamburgers. “Everything in New Mexico is gonna have a little green chile. I mean that’s just the way it is. So Pat, he said we gotta add a little green chile to this maple syrup. We’re gonna make this thing work.”

If you’d like to spice it up, there is the deep-fried carne asada taco. They have grilled carne asada with fresh Monterey Jack cheese. The taco is then dipped in a special batter and “deep-fried to perfection,” then served with homemade spicy salsa.

You can find that at Quesada’s Mexican at Heritage and Main Street.

Here are the other Unique Foods at the fair:

Street Taco Grilled Cheese

Cheese Love Grill (Heritage and Main Street)

“Hand-diced and seasoned carne asada with fresh Monterey jack cheese and house-made green chile on sourdough, grilled to toasty perfection.”

Dessert Chimichanga

Fried Fantasy (food court)

“Sweet chimichanga made with a flour tortilla and filled with cream cheese wrapped in smoked bacon, deep fried to a golden brown and smothered in cinnamon sugar, strawberry and chocolate sauce.”

