What wastewater testing reveals about New Mexico’s high schools

Researchers tested for 15 opioids and stimulants – with a focus on heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine – at New Mexico high schools statewide.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state started testing wastewater at high schools across New Mexico to figure out what drugs are prevalent – and where. It was part of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s public health order.

The state’s Environment Department took wastewater samples from each high school every 15 minutes over the school day using an automatic sampling device. That means the samples are coming from whoever used the bathrooms that day, including students, staff, and visitors.

Researchers tested for 15 opioids and stimulants, with a focus on heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.

Overall, there were zero traces of heroin in high schools statewide.

in high schools statewide. About 11% of high schools tested positive for fentanyl – or 20 of the 177 schools.

– or 20 of the 177 schools. However, about 62% of high schools showed traces of cocaine – or 110 of the 177 schools tested.

Patrick Allen, secretary for the New Mexico Department of Health, said the low rate of fentanyl in schools is proof the messaging about the dangers of fentanyl is working. But there’s a flip side to that.

“I think what we have to be careful about is, in communicating that message, that we don’t inadvertently fail to talk about anything else,” Allen said. “Kind of create an impression that, for lack of a better phrase, party drugs, cocaine, ecstasy, those kind of things are OK. They’re not. But they don’t have that same lethality kind of factor.”

The overall trend shown in the wastewater mapping is that drug use is widespread. It’s not just in certain parts of the state.

“Remember this testing was done over the course of a day, but it was a single day, but I think you have to be careful to not over-interpret a negative result and say, oh, that never was, never has been, never will be a particular substance in a particular space,” Allen said.

Allen said these wastewater results will change how the NMDOH handles intervention and messaging. He said they won’t back off messaging around fentanyl because it is so deadly, but it shows they need to broaden the focus and provide information about risks beyond just fentanyl and opioids.

The NMDOH is also doubling up on efforts with schools and communities with the resources they have now. They will take this data to the Legislature for policy changes and budget requests next session.

For more information, click here.