Where and how to photograph the center of the Milky Way in New Mexico

We have many areas will with dark skies and plenty of stars in New Mexico. If you go out at night and look south, you can gaze into the center of our Milky Way galaxy.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – We have many areas will with dark skies and plenty of stars in New Mexico. If you go out at night and look south, you can gaze into the center of our Milky Way galaxy.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shows you have to get the best view.

Watch the video above for more.

MORE: