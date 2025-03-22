Who is buying homes in Albuquerque?

The Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors is breaking down the latest home buying data in the metro.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors is breaking down the latest home buying data in the metro.

In 2023, 67% of overall homebuyers in Albuquerque were white. Just over 30% identify as Hispanic, followed by 3.5% being black and almost 2% identifying as Asian.

“Ideally, it would look somewhat like a percentage of our population. We don’t want it to be heavily in one direction or another right. What we tend to do is we see a larger percentage of our population that is not buying houses, we want to show them that it is possible to buy a house, let me show you the way,” said Christopher Shain Tanner, president of 2025 Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors.

Tanner says the data allows them to see trends and what populations are underrepresented in the market. From there, they are able to see how to help bridge the gap between different groups.

“A lot of local lenders have access to different programs through Housing New Mexico and through those programs sometimes they offer grants, and sometimes they offer loans as well for certain down payment assistance,” said Tanner.

They are also able to get insight on things like income and age. In Albuquerque, the average age of a homeowner is 43 and when it comes to income:

“It is right around $100,000 for a household income. So there might be multiple people that are working within the household but combined it is right around 100. Again, looking at other markets Dallas is much higher, Denver is much higher, but Phoenix is slightly lower,” Tanner said.