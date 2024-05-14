Why it could cost around $850 to watch the NFL next season

In just a couple of days, sports fans everywhere are going to take a good hard look at clearing out their calendars for the upcoming football season. The NFL's 2024 schedule is coming out Wednesday.

In just a couple of days, sports fans everywhere are going to take a good hard look at clearing out their calendars for the upcoming football season. The NFL’s 2024 schedule is coming out Wednesday.

There’s a lot to look forward to this season, but one thing that could hurt fans is the price of watching the games. During this offseason, the NFL announced lots of changes that include bringing more streaming companies into the mix – those companies are Netflix, Amazon Prime, ESPN+, and Peacock.

Peacock will not host another playoff game next season, but the NBC streamer will run the first international game of the year between the Eagles and the Packers in Brazil. To watch that game, folks will have to pay $5.99 for the month.

ESPN+ is also going to stream international games this year. While we don’t know which games specifically, we know there are a total of five international games in 2024. An ESPN+ subscription costs about $10.99 per month.

There is also going to be an NFL game streaming on Netflix. The company recently picked up the rights to get the NFL Christmas game. Netflix costs $6.99 per month.

There are multiple basic cable options when it comes to watching the regular season games. One of the most popular options is YouTube TV, costing $72.99 monthly.

So, if we add six months of YouTube TV, five months of Prime, and one month each of Peacock, ESPN+, and Netflix, the total comes out to $506.86 before taxes.

If you want to add the Sunday Ticket package, then the final price tag is around $855.86.

Again, the NFL regular season schedule comes out Wednesday night. Folks can also purchase tickets to the games after the schedule release.