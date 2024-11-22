‘Wicked’ premieres Thursday night in Albuquerque theaters

It's going to be a big weekend at the movie theater. Not only is the long-awaited sequel to "Gladiator II" hitting screens, but so is "Wicked."

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s going to be a big weekend at the movie theater. Not only is the long-awaited sequel to “Gladiator II” hitting screens, but so is “Wicked.”

KOB 4 stopped by Century Rio in northeast Albuquerque and the AMC in the South Valley Thursday afternoon.

There was plenty of pink and green to go around. The last time we saw this type of excitement for a movie release was for “Barbie” last summer.

The diehard fans we caught up with say they just could not wait to see “Wicked” brought to life on the big screen.

“I’ve seen the musical. I’ve seen the play. I had the book read to me.”

“I left work and went straight to pick her up from school, I got her out a little bit early to come see it.”

In case you aren’t familiar, “Wicked” is based on the hit Broadway musical, which is essentially a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz” from the witches’ perspective.

That being said, there is a debate on social media right now over whether moviegoers should be allowed to sing along during the movie.

“I think it kind of just depends on the feel of the crowd. Like, if you feel like everybody’s into it, and they enjoy it, then I don’t think it’s necessarily like a huge deal. If it’s just like you and your friends, and you’re the only one singing, then probably try to be a little respectful.”

It does not appear the theaters in Albuquerque are planning to enforce any no singing rules.

Officials at Cinemark and AMC are predicting this will be one of the busiest movie going weekends of the year. That’s because fans young and old have been waiting years for the hit Broadway musical to arrive on the big screen.