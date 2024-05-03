Wildfire prompts evacuations in Timberon

TIMBERON, N.M. — Evacuations have been ordered in Timberon by the Tularosa Basin Regional Dispatch Authority due to large wildfire in the Lincoln National Forest.

Officials say it started out as just evacuations in the area of Sacramento Drive and Paradise Valley Drive, but they’re now asking for everyone in Timberon to evacuate. They say to call 575-437-2210 if you have questions.

The fire is approximately 50 acres in size. Multiple agencies are on scene and Smokey Bear Hotshots and Sacramento Hot Shots are on the way.

The Timberon evacuation site will be at Cloudcroft High School.

Information is limited at this time.

