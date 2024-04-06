Will ‘cicada-geddon’ impact New Mexico?

Trillions of cicadas are about to emerge in the U.S. soon. Experts say two groups of cicadas will emerge at the same time this year – an unusual cicada double dose.

“Cicada-geddon is referring to a specific group of cicadas called periodical cicadas, and those cicadas, they have highly synchronized life cycles where the adults will emerge from the ground in very specific intervals, so this will be the 13th year and 17th year,” said Tiffany Johnson, an entomologist.

Normally the 13 and 17-year cicadas don’t come out at the same time. The last time the periodical cicadas were lined up was more than 200 years ago.

The cicadas are expected to emerge in the Midwest and in eastern U.S. states – people could see as many as 1 million cicadas per acre.

However, in New Mexico, the cicada’s song shouldn’t be too different this year.

“We will still hear our cicadas this summer, but we won’t necessarily have this really large influx like the eastern part of the United States will have,” Johnson said.

That’s because Johnson says New Mexico has a different type of cicada called annual cicadas. Unlike their periodical cousins, they come out of the ground every year.

“I know Albuquerque has some very specific species of cicadas, but generally we will see cicadas in various areas all around New Mexico,” Johnson said.

While the cicadas may look intimidating and make a lot of noise, Johnson said the big bugs are harmless.

“They are strictly plant feeders, so they do not bite or sting, and don’t pose any threats to humans,” Johnson said. “They only make that really loud song.”