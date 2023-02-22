Wind and winter storm warnings posted in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Wind and winter storm warnings are posted in New Mexico as some of us will get spring winds and others will get winter snow.

All of New Mexico is under a wind warning, one step below officially declaring a hurricane. There will likely be wind gusts of around 55-70 mph, even as high as 80 mph, in those areas.

The only area not under a wind warning is an area along the Continental Divide and north of I-40/west of I-25. That’s where a winter storm warning is posted as snow will roll in as Wednesday progresses.

Some places, like Ruidoso, will see both snow and winds. It won’t be very nice as the storm passes through.

Steve Stucker shares more in his full forecast, in the video above.