Wind, cooldown coming from Arctic blast

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — While some places deal with snow and wind chills in the negatives of our forthcoming highs from an Arctic blast, that blast is bringing cooler wind chills and winds for us that won’t be nearly as cold.

Still, it will be cold. Places in eastern New Mexico will see lows in the negatives and wind alerts are posted in some spots as the wind chills will dip below that.

Steve Stucker shares what we can expect in our full forecast, in the video above.